Coronavirus: 3 new outbreaks declared at Peterborough long-term care, retirement homes

The health unit representing Peterborough and area reports three new coronavirus outbreaks at area long-term care and retirement homes on Monday.
According to Peterborough Public Health’s situation update released at 4:25 p.m. Monday, new outbreaks have been declared at the following facilities:
- Empress Gardens Retirement Residence on Charlotte St.
- Peterborough Retirement Residence on Water St.
- Extendicare Lakefield on Fraser St. in Lakefield
No specific details were provided on the new outbreaks.
There are now five institutional outbreaks under the health unit’s jurisdiction, joining St. Joseph’s at Fleming which was declared in late March and St. John’s Senior Centre which was declared late last week. Medical officer of health Dr. Rosana Salvaterra reported last week the outbreak at St. Joseph’s was “stable.”
An outbreak at Riverview Manor long-term care declared in early April was also declared resolved last week.
However, Monday’s report indicates five new COVID-19 cases for the health unit which serves the City of Peterborough, Peterborough County, Hiawatha First Nation and Curve Lake First Nation. Curve Lake on Sunday announced a “small number of cases” in its community.
The health unit noted on Twitter that the increase in cases reflects three changes:
- Use of a more sensitive COVID-19 test, which is able to detect the virus earlier
- Increased community testing for people with non-respiratory symptoms now known to be associated with COVID-19
- Increased testing of all staff and residents in facilities currently experiencing a COVID-19 outbreak
Of the now 83 confirmed cases for the health unit’s area, 40 have been declared resolved. There has been one death.
The health unit says of 3,113 people tested for coronavirus, 2,317 have been confirmed negative. Test results are still pending for 713 individuals.View link »
