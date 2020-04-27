Coronavirus: 3 new outbreaks declared at Peterborough long-term care, retirement homes

Send this page to someone via email

The health unit representing Peterborough and area reports three new coronavirus outbreaks at area long-term care and retirement homes on Monday.

According to Peterborough Public Health’s situation update released at 4:25 p.m. Monday, new outbreaks have been declared at the following facilities:

Empress Gardens Retirement Residence on Charlotte St.

Peterborough Retirement Residence on Water St.

Extendicare Lakefield on Fraser St. in Lakefield

No specific details were provided on the new outbreaks.

There are now five institutional outbreaks under the health unit’s jurisdiction, joining St. Joseph’s at Fleming which was declared in late March and St. John’s Senior Centre which was declared late last week. Medical officer of health Dr. Rosana Salvaterra reported last week the outbreak at St. Joseph’s was “stable.”

Story continues below advertisement

An outbreak at Riverview Manor long-term care declared in early April was also declared resolved last week.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

However, Monday’s report indicates five new COVID-19 cases for the health unit which serves the City of Peterborough, Peterborough County, Hiawatha First Nation and Curve Lake First Nation. Curve Lake on Sunday announced a “small number of cases” in its community.

1/2 The increase in local cases reflects three recent changes:

– the use of a more sensitive COVID test, which is able to detect the virus earlier;

– the increased community testing for people with non-respiratory symptoms now known to be associated with COVID,

and… — Ptbo Public Health (@Ptbohealth) April 27, 2020

The health unit noted on Twitter that the increase in cases reflects three changes:

Use of a more sensitive COVID-19 test, which is able to detect the virus earlier

Increased community testing for people with non-respiratory symptoms now known to be associated with COVID-19

Increased testing of all staff and residents in facilities currently experiencing a COVID-19 outbreak

Of the now 83 confirmed cases for the health unit’s area, 40 have been declared resolved. There has been one death.

Story continues below advertisement

The health unit says of 3,113 people tested for coronavirus, 2,317 have been confirmed negative. Test results are still pending for 713 individuals.