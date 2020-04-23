Coronavirus: Outbreak declared at St. John’s Centre retirement home in Peterborough

Send this page to someone via email

A coronavirus outbreak has been declared at a retirement home in downtown Peterborough, the health unit reports Thursday.

In its daily situation update, Peterborough Public Health has listed St. John’s Centre at the corner of Brock and Water streets as one of two facilities listed as as institutional outbreak, joining St. Joseph’s at Fleming long-term care where an outbreak was declared on March 26. On Wednesday medical officer of health Dr. Rosana Salvaterra said the situation at St. Joseph’s was “staple.”

An outbreak was declared on April 3 at Riverview Manor long-term care in Peterborough, but on Wednesday Salvaterra declared it was over.

No other details on St. John’s Centre’s situation was provided which comes a day after Salvaterra said the health unit would be taking more assertive and enhanced approach to testing of long-term care and retirement homes.

St. John’s Centre is described as having 102 units consisting of 70 rent-geared-to-income units and 32 market rent units for seniors 65 years of age and older.

However, the health unit did report one new confirmed case of COVID-19 on Thursday, bringing the overall total to 60 for the health unit’s jurisdiction which includes the City of Peterborough, Peterborough County, Curve Lake First Nation and Hiawatha First Nation.

Of the 2,252 people now tested, 1,763 have been confirmed negative and 38 cases have been deemed resolved, the health unit states. There are still test results pending for 429 cases.

