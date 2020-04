Prime Minister Justin Trudeau called the number of COVID-19 deaths in long-term care homes “unacceptable,” and said the requests for assistance by Ontario and Quebec from the Canadian Armed Forces would be fulfilled. But he stressed that couldn’t be a long-term solution. Trudeau said they would also be talking with all politicians to ensure what is happening in the care homes doesn’t happen again, but would not say whether he would put seniors’ homes under the Canada Health Act.