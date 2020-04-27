Menu

Health

Curve Lake First Nation council reports ‘small number’ of coronavirus cases in community

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted April 27, 2020 11:00 am
Curve Lake First Nation Chief Emily Whetung says a "small number" of residents have tested positive for the coronavirus.
Curve Lake First Nation Chief Emily Whetung says a "small number" of residents have tested positive for the coronavirus. Global News Peterborough file

Curve Lake First Nation council is cautioning residents after a “small number” of residents tested positive for the coronavirus over the weekend.

On behalf of council, Chief Emily Whetung said it is not disclosing the exact number of cases as “individuals have the right not to disclose who they are.”

READ MORE: Coronavirus — Curve Lake First Nation using coloured-flag system for residents to request help

Whetung noted the confirmed cases are an under-estimation since it only reflects people who have been tested.

“There are probably others who have COVID and who may not know,” she said

Whetung says it is “not surprising” to have cases in the First Nation since Peterborough Public Health has increased testing.

“This number is expected to rise as more testing happens,” she stated.

Last month Curve Lake launched a checkpoint entering the community to screen traffic. On April 23, chief and council passed a motion for a vehicle identification system to “further safeguard the well-being of the community” to better identify registered residents and employees, business and essential service providers.

“It appears that Ontario has changed the curve and our health-care facilities are not experiencing the overload that was expected,” stated Whetung. “This does not mean we are in the clear – it is still incredibly important to remember the safest place to be is at home. Avoid going out. If you have to go out for essentials, make sure you maintain physical distancing.”

READ MORE: First Nations communities see increase in COVID-19 cases, minister says

Whetung noted that Indigenous people living in a First Nation are a testing priority in Ontario.

“Curve Lake continues to support those who need to isolate by delivering essentials,” she said. “If you need to stay home, please contact us and we will continue to support you in doing so. Remember to use the flag system – this is the best way to stay healthy!”

On Sunday, Peterborough Public Health reported 12 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in its jurisdiction, which includes Curve Lake, Peterborough, Peterborough County and Hiawatha First Nation. There are now 78 cases overall, of which 40 are declared resolved.

Help needed for Ontario First Nations communities battling coronavirus
Help needed for Ontario First Nations communities battling coronavirus

 

