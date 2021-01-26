B.C. boy sets Guinness World Record with Jenga Blocks

Send this page to someone via email

Block by block, 12-year-old Auldin Maxwell built his way into the Guinness World Records.

The Salmon Arm boy cemented his name in the record books by balancing the most Jenga blocks on one single vertical block.

He filmed himself stacking 693 Jenga blocks in November, beating the previous record-holder, Tai Star Valianti from Arizona, who had placed 485 Jenga Blocks on an upright brick in July 2020.

Once the tower was built, Maxwell used two editions of Guinness World Record books to knock over the tower to celebrate his accomplishment.

“Auldin has wanted to earn a Guinness World Records title since he was six years old and has been balancing and stacking objects for as long as he can remember,” Guinness says in the record entry on its website. “This is what made this record challenge such a natural fit for Auldin.”

The final Jenga block now sits on a shelf in his room as a trophy to commemorate the event.

Jenga was created by Leslie Scott. It was created from a woodblock stacking game her family had created in Ghana in the 1970s, according to Jenga’s website.

It then became famous in 1982 after it was sold in Harrod’s Department Store in London, England, and was launched in North America in 1986.

