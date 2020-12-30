Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 980 CFPL

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

London, Ont., woman and 11 siblings set Guinness World Record

By Kelly Wang 980 CFPL
Posted December 30, 2020 11:27 am
Londoner Genia Carter and her 11 siblings add up to 1,042 years in age.
Londoner Genia Carter and her 11 siblings add up to 1,042 years in age. Provided

A dozen siblings have set a new Guinness World Record for the highest combined age of 12 living siblings.

The youngest sibling, Londoner Genia Carter, told 980 CFPL’s Mike Stubbs on London Live she and her 11 brothers and sisters add up to 1,042 years in age.

“I’m 75 and the eldest is 97,” she said. “In 22 years, one woman gave birth to 12 children.

“By the time I was born, there was enough siblings to look after the other ones.”

Read more: Steeves family plans ‘largest family gathering in the world’ to break Guinness record

Story continues below advertisement

The D’Cruz family grew up in Pakistan but all eventually left. Carter explained this was due to their religion, “and there wasn’t much opportunity if you were Christian.”

Trending Stories

“My eldest brother came to Canada first, and then he slowly brought all of us (over) a span of 15 years,” she said.

Carter first landed in Montreal but wanted to explore Canada.

“At that time, it wasn’t very hard to get jobs in different provinces.”

While living in Calgary, her future husband Brian was visiting some friends. They met, fell in love, moved back to London together and got married.

Read more: How two Canadians shattered Guinness World Record for fastest drive around the world 40 years ago

Carter is currently the only sibling living in London. Most of her siblings live in Toronto, while one lives in Switzerland, one lives in San Diego and another lives in Sudbury, Ont.

“We Zoom every day at 11 a.m.,” she said.

Carter adds that the best advice she can give on how to live a long and happy life is to “always try to forgive and forget, and look to your siblings for support.”

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video 'Cirque du Soleil Performer Enters Guinness Book of World Records' Cirque du Soleil Performer Enters Guinness Book of World Records
Cirque du Soleil Performer Enters Guinness Book of World Records – Oct 13, 2020
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
LondonWorld RecordGuinness World RecordGuinnesssiblingsNew World record12 siblingsGuinness World Record 12 siblingsOldest siblings
Flyers
More weekly flyers