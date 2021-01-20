Moose Jaw resident drums nearly 26 hours straight in Guinness World Record attempt

Send this page to someone via email

A Moose Jaw resident is expecting to find himself in the record books following an epic night of drumming.

Jared Dormer played his cajon drum for 25 hours, 42 minutes and 34 seconds straight, something that has never been achieved, according to the Guinness World Records.

He began drumming at 8 p.m. on Jan. 15.

“It felt like I did a total body workout,” Dormer said. “I was pretty stiff, but not in a lot of pain. (The swelling in) my hands started to go down the next day and I’ve had a few massages already.”

It all started at the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic when Dormer found himself with a bit more downtime.

Jared Dormer’s hands were swollen after playing his cajon drum for nearly 26 hours straight. Provided / Ron Dormer

He said he was looking through some world records around drumming and found one that involved the cajon drum – also known as a box drum.

Dormer has played drums from an early age and picked up the cajon drum about six years ago. He currently plays in a Celtic band.

“It was prepared by Guinness already, but it was either never attempted or never successful,” Dormer said.

“It was just sitting there waiting for someone to go for it. I applied, which took about 12 to 16 weeks to get that application through. I found out in August that they accepted my application.”

Dormer spent the next five to six months preparing, but said the mental side of it was the biggest challenge.

Jared Dormer after playing his cajon drum for nearly 26 hours straight. Provided / Ron Dormer

“That’s the part I wasn’t 100 per cent prepared for,” Dormer said. “I didn’t really expect that. My body handled it pretty well, but around the five- or six-hour mark, I was like, ‘What am I doing?’”

Dormer said he had scheduled time for food and bathroom breaks, but at no point was able to rest his eyes.

Despite the challenges, Dormer said it was a chance of a lifetime and something he will never forget. He said the support he received from friends, family and the community is overwhelming.

“It’s pretty surreal and still kind of sinking in,” Dormer said. “To think I was the first person to ever do this is pretty crazy. I’m honestly blown away.”

Dormer played in front of a small number of people at a church in Moose Jaw, following public health orders, he said.

Jared Dormer played his cajon drum for nearly 26 hours straight in an attempt at a Guinness World Record. Provided / Ron Dormer

His dad filmed the entire evening to document the event for Guinness World Records. Dormer will be sending the video to Guinness along with witness and timekeeper statements.

“As far as I’m concerned, I did it,” Dormer said. “It’s just a matter of getting that that stamp of approval.”

He said he expects a final decision to be made sometime in the next 12 weeks.

