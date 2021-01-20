Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Advertisement
Box Drum
January 20 2021 2:41pm
00:47

Moose jaw resident drums his way towards Guinness World Record

A Moose Jaw resident played the Cajon drum for nearly 26 hours straight in an attempt to gain entry into the Guinness World Record.

Advertisement

More Videos

Video Home