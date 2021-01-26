COVID-19 outbreak declared in City of Saskatoon’s nightshift roadways department

Send this page to someone via email

A coronavirus outbreak has been declared by the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) at Saskatoon’s city yards.

The City of Saskatoon said it affects select nightshift crews in the roadways department.

City officials have not said how many staff have tested positive.

The SHA declares an outbreak when two or more people test positive for COVID-19 and are linked to a non-household setting or event within a specified time period.

Declare outbreaks remain in effect until 28 days pass without a new positive COVID-19 case in the workplace.

The SHA has conducted contact tracing and provided information to individuals on the next steps to take, city officials said, adding they support the SHA in its contact tracing processing.

Story continues below advertisement

The city said the enhanced cleaning and disinfection has taken place in the impacted areas and on equipment since the positive cases were identified.

City officials said they do not expect the outbreak to impact operations.

1:06 Protest at Saqib Shahab’s home denounced by Saskatchewan Medical Association Protest at Saqib Shahab’s home denounced by Saskatchewan Medical Association