Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

COVID-19 outbreak declared in City of Saskatoon’s nightshift roadways department

By David Giles Global News
Posted January 26, 2021 12:51 pm
The City of Saskatoon said the COVID-19 outbreak affects select nightshift crews in its roadways department.
The City of Saskatoon said the COVID-19 outbreak affects select nightshift crews in its roadways department. Don Mitchell / Global News

A coronavirus outbreak has been declared by the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) at Saskatoon’s city yards.

The City of Saskatoon said it affects select nightshift crews in the roadways department.

Read more: COVID-19 outbreaks in Saskatchewan

City officials have not said how many staff have tested positive.

The SHA declares an outbreak when two or more people test positive for COVID-19 and are linked to a non-household setting or event within a specified time period.

Declare outbreaks remain in effect until 28 days pass without a new positive COVID-19 case in the workplace.

The SHA has conducted contact tracing and provided information to individuals on the next steps to take, city officials said, adding they support the SHA in its contact tracing processing.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Will Canadians get to choose which COVID-19 vaccine they get?

The city said the enhanced cleaning and disinfection has taken place in the impacted areas and on equipment since the positive cases were identified.

City officials said they do not expect the outbreak to impact operations.

Click to play video 'Protest at Saqib Shahab’s home denounced by Saskatchewan Medical Association' Protest at Saqib Shahab’s home denounced by Saskatchewan Medical Association
Protest at Saqib Shahab’s home denounced by Saskatchewan Medical Association
Related News
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19coronavirus outbreakSaskatchewan NewsCity of SaskatoonSaskatoon NewsCOVID-19 OutbreakSaskatchewan Health AuthoritySaskatoon Coronavirus OutbreakSaskatoon COVID-19 Outbreak
Flyers
More weekly flyers