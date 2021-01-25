Menu

Consumer

Lethbridge trade and consumer shows at Exhibition Park postponed

By Taz Dhaliwal Global News
Posted January 25, 2021 3:53 pm
Click to play video 'Alberta will not relax public health restrictions yet, despite falling cases of COVID-19' Alberta will not relax public health restrictions yet, despite falling cases of COVID-19
WATCH (Jan. 21): Alberta’s chief medical officer of health Dr. Deena Hinshaw announced during her daily update on COVID-19 Thursday, that the province was not relaxing public health measures despite a downward trend in several key metrics.

Three upcoming trade and consumer shows at Exhibition Park in Lethbridge have been postponed by three weeks to comply with current COVID-19 health and safety guidelines set out by the Alberta government.

The rescheduled events hosted at Exhibition Park are:

▪ Southern Alberta RV Expo, rescheduled to Feb. 25 – March 6, 2021 (from Feb. 4 – 14);
▪ AG-Expo and Northern American Seed Fair, postponed to March 17 – 19, 2021 (from Feb. 24 – 26);
▪ Southern Alberta Home & Garden Show, now planned for April 7 – 10, 2021 (from March 17 – 20)

Read more: Province announces nearly $28 million for Exhibition Park in Lethbridge

“We are taking the extraordinary step of rescheduling these important events to ensure that more than 600 small and medium-sized businesses in southern Alberta can still have the opportunity to safely showcase their goods and services, as well as maintaining a clean and safe environment for the guests and customers,” said Mike Warkentin, Chief Operating Officer of Lethbridge & District Exhibition in a news release.

“All these events contribute significantly to the economy of Lethbridge and southern Alberta,” he added.

Read more: Exhibition Park decides on local company for expansion project

The release goes on to say events at Exhibition Park must adhere to strict social distancing rules, advanced and on-site health screening of all guests and vendors, along with comprehensive sanitization protocols.

“Despite all the safety precautions we have in place, these events will only go forward if government guidelines are relaxed and the economy is allowed to re-open as it was last fall,” Warkentin said.

