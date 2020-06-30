Province announces nearly $28 million for Exhibition Park in Lethbridge

Send this page to someone via email

The provincial government is spending $27.8 million on Lethbridge’s Exhibition Park expansion project.

Staff at the park have been working to move the project forward and Tuesday, the government committed money to the agri-food hub, saying it would “create jobs and spur investment in the agriculture and agri-food industry.”

Exhibition park will be able to more than double its capacity.

“Alberta’s agriculture and agri-food sector is a cornerstone of our economic recovery plan,” Premier Jason Kenney said.

“This investment will help get Albertans back to work now and will fuel the long-term growth of Alberta’s dynamic agriculture industry.”

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Redevelopment planned for Exhibition Park

Kenney added the project will create 400 construction jobs with an estimated 50 incremental jobs after completion, and the estimated ongoing economic impact to Lethbridge and southern Alberta will grow to $90 million annually.

“The City of Lethbridge welcomes this investment in the Exhibition Park agri-food hub,” Mayor Chris Spearman said.

“We see this project as an economic catalyst that will lead to greater investment and job creation as agricultural industries further develop in the city and the region. We are proud to be recognized as part of Canada’s premier food corridor and look forward to strengthening that position with this project.”

2:02 Alberta boosts infrastructure spending by 40%, cuts business tax to boost economy Alberta boosts infrastructure spending by 40%, cuts business tax to boost economy

The province said the larger, updated facility will attract more and bigger national and international events as well enhanced incubation opportunities for local producers to build their business and sell their products.

Story continues below advertisement

Exhibition Park said there is still a lot of work to be done on the project, including approval from city council, but this marks a turning point.

“This commitment to the community, industry and region establishes immediate and long-term job creation, creates external investment opportunity and further showcases southern Alberta as a world-leading agricultural production and processing region,” Exhibition Park COO Mike Warkentin said. Tweet This

No timeline has been given for the project.