Exhibition Park decides on local company for expansion project

Exhibition Park is going with a local company for its massive expansion project.

Ward Bros. Construction Ltd. has been awarded the $62-million contract to manage the new new 268,000-square ft. Agri-food Hub and Trade Centre.

The company has been responsible for several other large, local projects in the region, including West Lethbridge Centre, Enmax Centre renovation, the crossings ice complex at the ATB Centre, along with constructing and renovating several school buildings.

This latest project is scheduled to break ground in the spring, bringing with it 350 construction jobs over an estimated period of 22 months.

Exhibition Park says construction is slated to begin in the spring of 2021 and up to 50 new, full-time permanent positions will be created to operate the facility when it opens in early 2023.

The park adds the new facility will double current capacity and will be able to accommodate more and larger national and international events with up to 7,000 people.

Once it is operational, the Agri-food Hub and Trade Centre is expected to contribute more than $90 million every year to the regional economy.

“Throughout the selection process, we were incredibly impressed with Ward Bros. Construction’s commitment to delivering more than a building, but also their dedication to delivering on a shared vision for what a facility like this will mean to this region,” said Mike Warkentin, Chief Operating Officer.

“Ward Bros. has shown exceptional community leadership throughout the region on all of its projects.”

Ward Bros. Construction Ltd. was founded in 1976 by the company’s current chief operating officer’s father and uncle when they moved from Ireland to Canada.

The construction company has now grown to become one of the largest construction management and design building companies in southern Alberta.

The company was also named recipient of the 2020 Business Legacy Award by the Lethbridge Chamber of Commerce.

“We are honoured to have been selected by Lethbridge & District Exhibition as their construction partner on the new Agri-food Hub and Trade Centre,” said Colin Ward, Chief Operating Officer of Ward Bros. Construction Ltd.

“We look forward to working with the entire team to successfully deliver this transformational project for all of southern Alberta.”

The Exhibition Park Agri-food Hub and Trade Centre is funded by the provincial government, through Alberta’s Recovery Plan and the City of Lethbridge, which will hold ownership of the land and a 30-year loan secured against the future operations of the facility.