Lethbridge’s Exhibition Park introduces digital ticketing

Ticket purchases at Exhibition Park in Lethbridge are changing as the organization looks to modernize its business model. At a Tuesday morning press conference, the fourth-oldest agricultural society in Alberta announced it is going digital.

“(We’re) introducing a digital ticketing system. To buy online, purchase on your phone, we will have technology where you can scan now so you will be able to bring your phone as your ticket to enter at all the events at Exhibition Park,” said Chief Operating Officer Mike Warkentin. “Really, it’s an advanced ticketing option to increase the convenience and accessibility here at Exhibition Park.”

The first event to include the digital ticketing system will be the Home and Garden Show on March 20 as Exhibition Park launches a feature it’s been working towards since September.

“We’ve heard about it a lot, and I think the world has certainly gone in that direction,” Exhibition Park CEO Rudy Friesen said. “And we want to continue to move in that direction as quickly and efficiently as we can.”

If someone purchases a digital ticket, they will now be prompted to enter a postal code. Exhibition Park believes this new ticket-purchasing method should give the organization more data-driven analysis and more insight into what events people in the region want.

“(We want) to understand who are clientele is better than we do today,” Warkentin said. “Really, to innovate our product as well as cater our events to the clientele who are coming here to Exhibition Park.”

The Home and Garden Show will also feature an economic forecast breakfast on March 22, where Exhibition Park will showcase some of its plans for expansion.