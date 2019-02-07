Funds raised for creation of Lethbridge Exhibition Park military monument

The Lethbridge United Services Institute, in partnership with Exhibition Park, have announced a campaign to bring a monument to the city with historic significance. The goal is to not only display a monument to the First World War, but to remember and honour veterans from Alberta.

“We are pleased to announce and unveil a capital project recognizing the rich military history of Alberta,” said Glenn Miller, president The Lethbridge United Services Institute.

“The connection the city of Lethbridge has, being an artillery town from 1908,” Miller said, “111 years ago it started and continues today with 20th Independent Field Battery.”

Funds are being raised for the creation of a quarter-size bronze monument of six horses, towing an 18-pounder field gun, and will be on permanent display at Exhibition Park. The monument is expected to cost approximately $200,000 and organizations are reaching out to government, business and individuals for funding.

“It’s a great piece of history for Exhibition Park,” said Rudy Friesen, CEO of Lethbridge Exhibition Park. “We’ve been on this location since 1910, we played a significant part — this property, at least — in both world wars.”

The monument will be modeled after the last gun to be fired in the First World War from the Lethbride 39th Battery. It’s news a former member of the battery is proud to hear.

“It’s special to bring to the citizens of Lethbridge the history of the artillery here,” said former reservist Don Graham, “and I think by bringing things like the monument into Lethbridge, it kind of reminds folks, yes, we were there and we still are.”

Having served as a reservist for 13 years, Graham hopes that this statue will remind younger generations what Canadian soldiers went through in defense of the country.

