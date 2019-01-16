Lethbridge partnership aims to boost city’s tourism industry

A new partnership formed in Lethbridge could help the growth of tourism in the city. On Tuesday, Exhibition Park announced that they have reached a strategic partnership agreement with the Lethbridge Lodging Association.

READ MORE: Investors, businesses continue to eye southern Alberta cities

“Our main mandate is to market Lethbridge as a destination,” Lethbridge Lodging Association manager Shilpa Stocker said. “Lethbridge Exhibition is a fantastic partner because we align in terms of wanting to bring leisure as well as corporate visitors to town.”

The two organizations hope to make Lethbridge a premier destination for conferences moving forward.

Exhibition Park marketing manager Doug Kryzanowski says the three-year deal should provide greater opportunity to recruit at conferences across the country.

“To get into a lot of the conferences and meetings for meeting planners, it’s a convention, but at the same time it’s like speed dating, where you get appointments and you have 10 minutes to throw your spiel out there and away you go,” Kryzanowski said.

Kryzanowski also believes this move brings Exhibition Park a step closer to another goal in the future.

“Of course way down the road a new facility is the ultimate (goal),” Kryzanowski said. “You don’t want to open up a new building with a key and nobody’s behind you coming into the big hall type of thing and that’s the intent.”

Lethbridge Destination management organization executive director William Slenders says Lethbridge is known primarily for sport, leisure and meeting and convention tourism.

He sees this new partnership providing a boost to the community.

“Exhibition Park as another major grounds for meetings and conventions offers that much needed space for Lethbridge to help make us more desirable for things like regional events and western Canadian events,” Slenders said.