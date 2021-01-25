Coronavirus: Ottawa Public Health reports 48 new COVID-19 cases, no deaths

Send this page to someone via email

Ottawa Public Health is reporting an increase of COVID-19 cases in the nation’s capital to start the week, the first day where new cases of the novel coronavirus came in below 50 in January.

Monday’s relatively low case report follows increases of 92 cases on Saturday and 76 cases on Sunday.

There have now been 12,977 cases of COVID-19 locally since the start of the pandemic, with 869 of those cases currently considered active — a drop from the day before.

Additionally, no new deaths were reported in connection with COVID-19, leaving Ottawa’s death toll of the pandemic at 419.

The percentage of coronavirus tests coming back positive in Ottawa dropped to three per cent as of Monday, down from 3.2 per cent in the previous week.

The seven-day average for COVID-19 cases dropped to 88 per day on Monday, down from 92.

The number of people in hospital with COVID-19 locally also dropped on Monday, with 34 people now hospitalized, down from 37 the day before. The number of COVID-19 patients in the intensive care unit in Ottawa increased from six to eight on Monday, however.

OPH’s COVID-19 dashboard shows 95 per cent of acute care beds are now occupied across Ottawa’s entire health-care system, while 79 per cent of ICU beds are currently full.

One new coronavirus outbreak was added to OPH’s dashboard on Monday affecting the Children’s Village of Ottawa Carleton daycare centre. One child and one staff member have each tested positive for the virus at the child-care facility, according to OPH.

There are currently 47 ongoing outbreaks in Ottawa.

Ottawa’s COVID-19 vaccine distribution task force has now administered 23,883 doses of the coronavirus vaccine. The number of new available doses remains at 25,350 and will for the coming days as Canada is not expected to receive any additional doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine this week.

The task force will update councillors and members of the media on the local COVID-19 vaccination efforts in a briefing set for Tuesday morning.

