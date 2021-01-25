Coronavirus patients back over 200 as 7-day average of new infections falls

Send this page to someone via email

Saskatchewan reported its lowest seven-day average of new daily infections in around half a month as its coronavirus-related death toll rose by one.

The new average of daily cases is down to 265, which is the lowest average since Jan. 9 when it was the same.

One more person who tested positive for COVID-19 has died, bringing Saskatchewan’s total up to 254. The recently deceased was from the north central zone and in the 80-plus age group, according to a press release.

In the province, 202 people are currently in hospital with COVID-19 — 170 are receiving inpatient care and 32 are in intensive care.

Health officials said there were 240 new cases in Monday’s update, with the overall total for the province growing to 22,416 since the first case was reported in March 2020.

Story continues below advertisement

According to a press release, most of the new cases are located in the Saskatoon zone (49), followed by Regina (42), north east (36), north west (33), central east (30), far north west (17), north central (12), south east (6), central west (5), far north east (3), as well as two each in far north central and south central. Residence information is still pending for three new infections.

There are currently 3,272 active cases in the province, health officials said. Active cases are total cases less recoveries and deaths.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Officials said 217 more people have recovered, bringing total recoveries to 18,890 thus far.

According to the press release, 493,132 COVID-19 tests have been carried out in the province to date.

A total of 3,713 second doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Saskatchewan, provincial government officials said. They added, as of Jan. 24, 102 per cent of the doses received have been administered due to efficiencies in drawing extra doses from vials of vaccine.

Starting Monday, the Saskatchewan Health Authority will be posting the wait times for all drive-thru COVID-19 testing sites online.

The provincial government said Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe and chief medical health officer, Dr. Saqib Shahab, will be available Tuesday afternoon to provide a COVID-19 update, including addressing the current public health orders which are set to expire on Friday and providing an update on the vaccine delivery plan.

Story continues below advertisement

1:30 Saskatoon city council to look at helping curling clubs Saskatoon city council to look at helping curling clubs

Questions about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing — very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease. If you develop symptoms, contact public health authorities.

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. They also recommend minimizing contact with others, staying home as much as possible and maintaining a distance of two metres from other people if you go out. In situations where you can’t keep a safe distance from others, public health officials recommend the use of a non-medical face mask or covering to prevent spreading the respiratory droplets that can carry the virus. In some provinces and municipalities across the country, masks or face coverings are now mandatory in indoor public spaces.

Story continues below advertisement

For full COVID-19 coverage from Global News, click here.