Pedestrian injured following double hit-and-run in Bradford, Ont.

South Simcoe police are investigating a double hit-and-run that injured a 65-year-old pedestrian on Friday evening.

At 7 p.m. Friday, officers say a woman was hit by a vehicle while crossing the street at the intersection of Holland Street West and West Park Avenue.

According to police, the vehicle fled the scene eastbound on Holland Street West and failed to stop at several red lights.

Officers say the woman was then hit by a second vehicle that fled the scene southbound on West Park Avenue.

PUBLIC ASSISTANCE SOUGHT IN HIT AND RUN INVESTIGATION: We're appealing for witnesses, security/dashcam video after a woman was struck by two hit and run vehicles in #Bradford.

Media Release-https://t.co/kiS6ZMkupH pic.twitter.com/fJv3wjsQPO — South Simcoe Police (@SouthSimcoePS) January 23, 2021

The woman was sent to a local hospital with serious, non-life-threatening injuries and was subsequently transferred to a Toronto trauma centre.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with security or dashcam footage, and any witnesses, are asked to contact Det. Sgt. Kai Johnson at 705-436-2141 ext. 1040, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.