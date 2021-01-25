Menu

Traffic

Pedestrian injured following double hit-and-run in Bradford, Ont.

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted January 25, 2021 11:38 am
At 7 p.m. Friday, officers say a woman was hit by a vehicle while crossing the street at the intersection of Holland Street West and West Park Avenue.
At 7 p.m. Friday, officers say a woman was hit by a vehicle while crossing the street at the intersection of Holland Street West and West Park Avenue. Twitter/South Simcoe Police

South Simcoe police are investigating a double hit-and-run that injured a 65-year-old pedestrian on Friday evening.

At 7 p.m. Friday, officers say a woman was hit by a vehicle while crossing the street at the intersection of Holland Street West and West Park Avenue.

Read more: Man charged with impaired driving, drug-trafficking after crashing into parked cars in Orillia

According to police, the vehicle fled the scene eastbound on Holland Street West and failed to stop at several red lights.

Officers say the woman was then hit by a second vehicle that fled the scene southbound on West Park Avenue.

Story continues below advertisement

The woman was sent to a local hospital with serious, non-life-threatening injuries and was subsequently transferred to a Toronto trauma centre.

Read more: OPP recover $100,000 of stolen property after GPS tracker leads officers to suspect

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with security or dashcam footage, and any witnesses, are asked to contact Det. Sgt. Kai Johnson at 705-436-2141 ext. 1040, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

