OPP recover $100,000 of stolen property after GPS tracker leads officers to suspect

OPP say they’ve recovered more than $100,000 of stolen property after a GPS tracker led officers to a vehicle on Highway 11 in Oro-Medonte, Ont.

On Saturday morning, police say a tow truck hauling a stolen skid steer and trailer was travelling north on Highway 400.

Someone reported that the skid steer was being tracked using a GPS device that was installed in it, officers say.

Police subsequently found and stopped the vehicle, arrested the driver and seized the stolen property.

Mitchel MacDonald, 26, from London, Ont., was charged with two counts of possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000.

MacDonald was released on a form 10 undertaking and will appear in Orillia court in November.

Anyone with information is asked to contact OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

