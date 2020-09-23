Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Oro-Medonte man charged in connection with 2019 death in Orillia, Ont.

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted September 23, 2020 4:27 pm
Ontario Provincial Police OPP cruiser stock.
Ontario Provincial Police OPP cruiser stock. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

A 19-year-old Oro-Medonte, Ont., man has been charged with manslaughter in connection with a sudden death that happened in Orillia, Ont., last year.

Just before 6 a.m. on Sept. 5, 2019, police say a 24-year-old man was found without vital signs outside his home on Fittons Road West.

Read more: OPP investigate sudden death in Orillia

He was subsequently transported to hospital, where he was pronounced dead, according to police.

Police say the investigation was drug-related and that Carson Gannon, 19, from Oro-Medonte, was also charged with methamphetamine trafficking, in addition to manslaughter.

Trending Stories

Read more: 2 charged following break-in, assault in Orillia, Ont.

Story continues below advertisement

Gannon will appear in Orillia court on Oct. 27.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

OPP see increase in illegal marijuana grow-ops in Peterborough area, cannabis advocates criticize market
OPP see increase in illegal marijuana grow-ops in Peterborough area, cannabis advocates criticize market
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
OrilliaOrillia OPPOrillia newsOro-MedonteOrillia courtOrillia manslaughter drugsOrillia methamphetamine trafficking
Flyers
More weekly flyers