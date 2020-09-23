Oro-Medonte man charged in connection with 2019 death in Orillia, Ont.

A 19-year-old Oro-Medonte, Ont., man has been charged with manslaughter in connection with a sudden death that happened in Orillia, Ont., last year.
Just before 6 a.m. on Sept. 5, 2019, police say a 24-year-old man was found without vital signs outside his home on Fittons Road West.
He was subsequently transported to hospital, where he was pronounced dead, according to police.
Police say the investigation was drug-related and that Carson Gannon, 19, from Oro-Medonte, was also charged with methamphetamine trafficking, in addition to manslaughter.
Gannon will appear in Orillia court on Oct. 27.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.
