Crime

2 charged following break-in, assault in Orillia, Ont.

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted September 14, 2020 1:32 pm
When officers arrived at the scene, they saw a victim covered in blood who was brought to a local hospital and treated for his injuries. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

Local OPP say they’ve charged two people following a break-in and assault in Orillia, Ont., on Saturday.

Orillia OPP say they were called to an address on Mary Street for a person in need of help.

Read more: Cyclist in ‘serious’ condition following hit-and-run in Tiny Township, Ont.

Officers found a victim covered in blood, who was brought to a local hospital and treated for his injuries. Police say the victim was released a short time later.

Investigators learned that two suspects entered the house early in the morning and assaulted the victim.

Barry Boismier-Stiles, 38, from Orillia, was subsequently charged with assault with a weapon, breaking and entering with the intent to commit an indictable offence, breach of probation and failure to comply with a release order.

Read more: Suspect charged after man robbed at gunpoint in Shelburne, Ont.

Nelson Leach, 36, from Orillia, was also charged with assault with a weapon and breaking and entering with the intent to commit an indictable offence.

Both suspects were released on a Form 10 undertaking and will appear in Orillia court in November.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Orillia OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

