Health

Quebec adds 1,203 new coronavirus cases, 43 deaths as hospitalizations continue to dip

By Kalina Laframboise Global News
People wear face masks as they walk along a street on a cold winter day in Montreal, Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021, as the COVID-19 pandemic continues in Canada and around the world.
People wear face masks as they walk along a street on a cold winter day in Montreal, Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021, as the COVID-19 pandemic continues in Canada and around the world. Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press

Quebec is reporting 1,203 new cases and 43 additional deaths linked to the novel coronavirus health crisis Monday.

Health authorities say 12 of those deaths occurred in the last 24 hours, while 31 of them took place between Jan. 18 and 23.

The caseload has reached 254,836, while recoveries have topped 228,000 to date. Since the pandemic began, 9,521 Quebecers have died as a result of COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus.

Hospitalizations continued to dip Monday. There are 1,321 patients in hospital, a decrease of six from the previous day.

Read more: Quebec works to contain jail outbreak as overall COVID-19 trends deemed ‘encouraging’

Of them, two fewer patients are in intensive care units for a total of 217.

Health Minister Christian Dubé called the latest case numbers encouraging, showing that the restrictions in place and efforts made by Quebecers are bearing fruit.

“The decrease in cases is starting to impact hospitalizations that are slightly down,” he wrote on Twitter.

When it comes to screening, the province conducted 27,448 tests Saturday, the latest day for which that information is available. There have been more than 5.6 million tests since the pandemic began.

The government will release its vaccination update later in the day.

Click to play video 'Positive signs for Quebec COVID-19 cases numbers' Positive signs for Quebec COVID-19 cases numbers
Positive signs for Quebec COVID-19 cases numbers
