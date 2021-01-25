Ontario reports under 2,000 new coronavirus cases, 43 more deaths

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario is reporting 1,958 new cases of the coronavirus on Monday, bringing the provincial total to 256,960.

Monday’s case count is lower than Sunday’s which saw 2,417 new infections. On Saturday, 2,359 cases were recorded.

It is also fewer than 2,000 new cases as Canada marks the one-year anniversary of the first known COVID-19 case in the country.

“Locally, there are 727 new cases in Toronto, 365 in Peel and 157 in York Region,” Health Minister Christine Elliott said.

The death toll in the province has risen to 5,846 after 43 more deaths were reported.

Meanwhile, 227,494 Ontarians have recovered from COVID-19 which is about 88 per cent of known cases. Resolved cases increased by 2,448 from the previous day.

There were more resolved cases than new cases on Monday.

Active cases in Ontario now stand at 23,620 — down from the previous day when it was 24,153, and down from last Monday at 28,621.

The seven-day average has now reached 2,371, down from yesterday at 2,459 and down from last week at 3,035 — showing a downward trend in new cases.

Ontario reported 1,398 people hospitalized with COVID-19 (down by 38 from the previous day), with 397 patients in an intensive care unit (up by five) and 283 patients in ICUs on a ventilator (down by 18).

The government said 35,968 tests were processed in the last 24 hours. There is currently a backlog of 14,991 tests awaiting results. A total of 9,344,959 tests have been completed since the start of the pandemic.

Test positivity — the percentage of tests that come back positive — for Monday was 5.5 per cent, up from Sunday at 4.2 per cent, and down from one week ago when it was 6.6 per cent.

Ontario is reporting 1,958 cases of #COVID19 and nearly 36,000 tests completed. Locally, there are 727 new cases in Toronto, 365 in Peel and 157 in York Region. As of 8:00 p.m. yesterday, 286,110 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered. — Christine Elliott (@celliottability) January 25, 2021

As of 8 p.m. Sunday, the province has administered 286,110 COVID-19 vaccine doses.

Here is a breakdown of the total cases in Ontario by gender and age:

125,645 people are male — an increase of 965 cases.

129,848 people are female — an increase of 988 cases.

33,548 people are 19 and under — an increase of 240 cases.

94,031 people are 20 to 39 — an increase of 696 cases.

74,108 people are 40 to 59 — an increase of 604 cases.

37,048 people are 60 to 79 — an increase of 304 cases.

18,178 people are 80 and over — an increase of 114 cases.

The province notes that not all cases have a reported age or gender.

The province notes that the number of cases publicly reported each day may not align with case counts reported by the local public health unit on a given day. Local public health units report when they were first notified of a case, which can be updated and changed as information becomes available. Data may also be pulled at different times.

Here is a breakdown of the total deaths related to COVID-19 by age:

Deaths reported in ages 19 and under: 2

Deaths reported in ages 20 to 39: 21

Deaths reported in ages 40 to 59: 219

Deaths reported in ages 60 to 79: 1,575

Deaths reported in ages 80 and older: 4,028

The province notes there may be a reporting delay for deaths.

Ontario long-term care homes

According to the Ministry of Long-Term Care, there have been 3,365 deaths reported among residents and patients in long-term care homes across Ontario which is an increase of 29 deaths. Eleven virus-related deaths in total have been reported among staff.

There are 256 current outbreaks in homes, which is an increase of one from the previous day.

The ministry also indicated there are currently 1,266 active cases among long-term care residents and 1,200 active cases among staff — up by 13 cases and up by four cases, respectively, in the last day.

