New Brunswick reports 20 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday

New Brunswick is reporting 20 new coronavirus cases on Sunday, bringing the total number of active cases in the province to 334.

There are 10 new cases in Zone 1, the Moncton region, nine new cases in Zone 4, the Edmundston region, and one new case in Zone 7, the Miramichi region.

Zones 1, 2, 3 remain in the red phase of COVID-19 recovery, while zones 5, 6, 7 remain in the orange phase.

Zone 4 went into a complete lockdown at midnight on Sunday.

To date, the province has confirmed 1,124 cases, of which 776 have recovered. There have also been 13 deaths.

According to the province, five New Brunswickers are hospitalized with the virus, two of whom are in intensive care.

“We are seeing encouraging trends, but the reliability of this information depends on those who have symptoms getting tested immediately, said Dr. Jennifer Russell, chief medical officer of health, in a news release.

“We will be more confident in our decision making — and zone restrictions are more likely to be eased — if more New Brunswickers, in all health zones, who have symptoms get tested.”

Update on schools in Zone 4

Schools in Zone 4 must be closed to students under the lockdown measures. Colleges, universities and private schools will also be closed.

The province said Monday will be an operational day for several schools in Zone 3, including Andover Elementary School, Perth-Andover Middle School and Southern Victoria High School in Perth-Andover, and Donald Fraser Memorial School and Tobique Valley High School in Plaster Rock, N.B.

“As of Tuesday, students will learn from home, either virtually or through paper-based learning kits,” the province said in the release, adding that many students from Zone 4 attend these schools.

Staff in Zone 4 will work from home during this period, while staff in Zone 3 can continue to work from their respective schools, the province said.

“Attendance may be different for some students identified as vulnerable, schools will contact families directly.”

The province reminds families that a device-loaning program will be available for students in Grades 3-8. More information on this is available through local school districts.