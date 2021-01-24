Menu

Canada

Edmundston area of New Brunswick in lockdown due to COVID-19 surge

By The Staff The Canadian Press
New Brunswick’s Edmundston region is now in a 14-day lockdown, as the province reported 135 active coronavirus cases in that zone on Saturday.

Health officials in the province say the order is needed to curb a rise in daily infections that they fear is about to get out of control.

As of Sunday, non-essential travel is prohibited in and out of the area, which borders Maine and Quebec’s Bas-St-Laurent region.

The order also forces non-essential businesses, schools and public spaces to close, including outdoor ice rinks and ski hills.

The province says all indoor and outdoor gatherings from people of different households are prohibited.

A detailed list of lockdown restrictions, including what can remain open and what must close, is available online.

Provincial officials say they will evaluate the situation in the region every seven days, and cabinet may extend the lockdown if necessary.

Zones 1, 2 and 3 remain at the red level under the province’s COVID-19 recovery plan. Zones 5, 6 and 7 remain at the orange level.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 24, 2021.

— With files from Global News. 

© 2021 The Canadian Press
