Man charged with 2nd-degree murder in death of 32-year-old woman in Toronto

Toronto police say a man has been charged with second-degree murder in the death of a 32-year-old woman.

Police said they were called to an apartment at 500 Murray Ross Parkway in North York late Thursday and found a woman suffering serious injuries.

She died at the scene.

She has since been identified as Toronto resident Leah St Jean.

On Saturday, officers announced that 26-year-old Soreeysa Abdi, from Toronto, was arrested and charged with second-degree murder in relation to the incident.

The victim’s family told Global News that the accused and the victim were roommates and added that another woman also lived in the apartment with them.

Global News has learned the accused was out on bail at the time of the incident in relation to alleged drug offences in North Bay. He’s set to appear in court next month on those charges.

It’s believed the victim, who is from North Bay, first met the accused in the northern Ontario city.

Abdi was scheduled to appear in court on the second-degree murder charge Saturday morning.

