Crime

Man charged with 2nd-degree murder in death of 32-year-old woman in Toronto

By Ryan Rocca & Catherine McDonald Global News
Toronto homicide detectives investigating after woman found dead
WATCH ABOVE: As Catherine McDonald reports, the woman appeared to have been shot in a ninth-floor unit of an apartment building near York University.

Toronto police say a man has been charged with second-degree murder in the death of a 32-year-old woman.

Police said they were called to an apartment at 500 Murray Ross Parkway in North York late Thursday and found a woman suffering serious injuries.

She died at the scene.

She has since been identified as Toronto resident Leah St Jean.

Read more: Toronto police investigating after woman’s body found in apartment

On Saturday, officers announced that 26-year-old Soreeysa Abdi, from Toronto, was arrested and charged with second-degree murder in relation to the incident.

The victim’s family told Global News that the accused and the victim were roommates and added that another woman also lived in the apartment with them.

Trending Stories
Global News has learned the accused was out on bail at the time of the incident in relation to alleged drug offences in North Bay. He’s set to appear in court next month on those charges.

It’s believed the victim, who is from North Bay, first met the accused in the northern Ontario city.

Abdi was scheduled to appear in court on the second-degree murder charge Saturday morning.

Statistics show crime was down slightly in Toronto in 2020
Statistics show crime was down slightly in Toronto in 2020 – Dec 30, 2020
