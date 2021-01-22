Menu

Health

COVID-19 outbreak declared at Royal Inland Hospital in Kamloops

By Simon Little Global News
Posted January 22, 2021 7:49 pm
Health officials have declared a COVID-19 outbreak at Kamloops’ Royal Inland Hospital.

In a Friday bulletin, Interior Health said the outbreak involved six patents and two staff, and was located in surgical unit 6 South.

Read more: B.C. reports another 508 COVID-19 cases, nine deaths

The staff members are self-isolating, while patients from the unit have been relocated to the hospital’s COVID-19 ward, the health authority said.

Unit 6 South is closed, Interior Health said, but surgeries are continuing at the hospital. Patients who have surgery will be moved to another floor for further care, it said.

The hospital also remains open, and officials say safe for patients who need to attend for appointments or emergency care to attend.

Read more: B.C. prioritizing age and vulnerable people over non medical essential workers in mass COVID-19 immunization plan

Health officials are also reminding the community that social gatherings remain banned by public health order to reduce the spread of COVID-19.

People should not invite guests or extended family to their home, it said.

