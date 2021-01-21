B.C. to announce next steps in COVID-19 vaccine rollout Friday

Send this page to someone via email

The B.C. government scheduled to announce the next steps in its COVID-19 vaccine rollout plan on Friday, Jan. 22.

This means there will be no live briefing with Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix, as originally scheduled, on Thursday, Jan. 21.

Instead, they will join Premier John Horgan and Dr. Penny Ballem, executive lead of the B.C. immunization rollout, for an announcement on the next steps of the vaccine plan in the province.

The briefing will be live at 10:30 a.m. Friday and will be carried on Globalnews.ca, CKNW, BC1 and the Global BC Facebook page.

B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix said Tuesday an unexpected announcement by drug-maker Pfizer is a “significant blow” to B.C.’s vaccine timeline, but one the government will deal with.

The pharmaceutical company told the Canadian government that Canada will not receive any of its vaccine doses next week due to delivery delays that have hit countries around the world.

Deliveries will start to pick up in the first weeks of February.

Dix said B.C. was expecting 5,800 doses next week and the news that none will be arriving will mean a change to the province’s vaccination program.

This is likely to be addressed at the press conference Friday.

The majority of British Columbians are not entirely supportive of the province’s COVID-19 vaccine distribution plan, a new poll suggests.

Only 30 per cent of those polled by Insights West rated the execution of the plan to date as “good,” with most respondents (57 per cent) providing lower ratings.

“This is the first time that we’ve seen in the pandemic that the general public not support the government on COVID-19 related initiatives,” Insights West president Steve Mossop said Thursday.

-with files from Claire Fenton