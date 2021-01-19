Canada will receive zero Pfizer vaccine deliveries during last week of January

Send this page to someone via email

The man in charge of Canada’s coronavirus vaccine rollout logistics has confirmed that the country will not receive any Pfizer vaccine doses during the week of January 25, due to delivery delays that have hit countries around the world.

“We are now seeing that our entire expected shipment is deferred for next week, and then the numbers start to pick back up in the first weeks of February,” Maj.-Gen. Dany Fortin said on Tuesday

This delay is due to the fact that Pfizer is scaling up its European manufacturing capacity – a move that officials had said will impact the vaccine’s production for a “short period.”

However, a recent statement from Pfizer indicated that some European countries may not be as hard hit by the delivery delays during the week of the 25th, prompting concerns about whether Canada is being treated equally as Pfizer reckons with its delays.

“I spoke with Pfizer over the weekend, I insisted on equitable treatment in terms of global supply reductions that it had announced and indeed, Pfizer assured me and Canada of equitable treatment,” Procurement Minister Anita Anand said on Tuesday.

“Canada remains on track to receive the 4 million doses that Pfizer previously committed to, to arrive before the end of March.”

