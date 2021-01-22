Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Health

B.C. reports another 508 COVID-19 cases, nine deaths

By Simon Little Global News
Click to play video 'Coronavirus: Dr. Bonnie outlines B.C.’s mass immunization plan' Coronavirus: Dr. Bonnie outlines B.C.’s mass immunization plan
WATCH: Speaking at a press briefing on Friday, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry outlines the COVID-19 vaccine rollout schedule and when British Columbians can expect to start receiving their doses. The province says the goal is to provide 7.4 million doses and will prioritize vaccines based on age.

British Columbia reported 508 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, along with nine additional deaths.

In a written statement, health officials said there were 4,479 active cases of the virus in B.C.

Read more: B.C. prioritizing age and vulnerable people over non medical essential workers in mass COVID-19 immunization plan

An additional 6,719 people were isolating due to possible exposure.

Of the new cases, 132 were in the Vancouver Coastal Health region 228 were in the Fraser Health region, 13 were on Vancouver Island, 79 were in the Interior Health region, and 55 were in the Northern Health region.

The number of patients in hospital climbed by six to 315, 74 of whom were in critical or intensive care.

Story continues below advertisement

About 89 per cent of B.C.’s 63,484 cases have recovered, while 1,128 people have died.

Trending Stories

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

The province has administered 110,566 doses of COVID-19 vaccine, 2,202 of which are second doses.

Story continues below advertisement

There were two new outbreaks, one at Royal Inland Hospital in Kamloops and one at the North Fraser Pretrial Centre.

Earlier Friday, the province unveiled its updated vaccination timetable, amid delivery delays for the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.

Read more: British Columbia will not impose restrictions on inter-provincial travel, premier says

Mass vaccinations of the general public will begin in April, starting with people over the age of 80 and moving downwards by five-year age cohorts.

On Thursday, the province said after consulting with legal experts it had determined it did not have the power to restrict inter-provincial travel.

Click to play video 'Coronavirus: How can British Columbians trust that 7.4 million doses of vaccines will be available for the province’s plan?' Coronavirus: How can British Columbians trust that 7.4 million doses of vaccines will be available for the province’s plan?
Coronavirus: How can British Columbians trust that 7.4 million doses of vaccines will be available for the province’s plan?
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19coronavirus newscoronavirus updatecovid-19 newscovid-19 canadaCanada CoronavirusCoronavirus CasesCoronavirus In Canadabc coronavirusBonnie Henrybc covidBc VaccineBc Vaccine Plan
Flyers
More weekly flyers