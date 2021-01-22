B.C. reports another 508 COVID-19 cases, nine deaths

Send this page to someone via email

British Columbia reported 508 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, along with nine additional deaths.

In a written statement, health officials said there were 4,479 active cases of the virus in B.C.

An additional 6,719 people were isolating due to possible exposure.

Of the new cases, 132 were in the Vancouver Coastal Health region 228 were in the Fraser Health region, 13 were on Vancouver Island, 79 were in the Interior Health region, and 55 were in the Northern Health region.

The number of patients in hospital climbed by six to 315, 74 of whom were in critical or intensive care.

About 89 per cent of B.C.’s 63,484 cases have recovered, while 1,128 people have died.

The province has administered 110,566 doses of COVID-19 vaccine, 2,202 of which are second doses.

There were two new outbreaks, one at Royal Inland Hospital in Kamloops and one at the North Fraser Pretrial Centre.

Earlier Friday, the province unveiled its updated vaccination timetable, amid delivery delays for the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.

Mass vaccinations of the general public will begin in April, starting with people over the age of 80 and moving downwards by five-year age cohorts.

On Thursday, the province said after consulting with legal experts it had determined it did not have the power to restrict inter-provincial travel.

