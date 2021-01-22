Richmond RCMP seeking wanted man missing his monitoring ankle bracelet

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Richmond RCMP are actively searching for a man being monitored by BC Corrections, who allegedly removed his ankle monitoring bracelet.

57-year-old Woon Chan was last seen in the area of Minoru Boulevard and Firbridge Way.

BC Corrections contacted Richmond RCMP at approximately 3:51 p.m. on Thursday, January 21 after Chan’s bracelet reportedly went off-line.

Richmond RCMP officers flooded the area and located the ankle bracelet.

Despite extensive efforts to locate him, Chan remains at large.

Police say Chan is believed to pose a risk to the public.

Chan is described as an Asian male, 5’6″, 130 pounds, slender build, short black hair, with brown eyes.

Story continues below advertisement

Chan was last seen wearing a white jacket and black sweat pants.

Read more: Police searching for wanted man charged in Kelowna assault

“We urge anyone who may have information on Chan’s whereabouts to call police,” said Corporal Kenneth Lau, Richmond RCMP Media Relations Officer. “If you see him do not approach him and call 9-1-1 immediately.”

Anyone with information regarding Chan’s whereabouts is asked to contact Richmond RCMP at 604-278-1212 and quote file number 2021-1956.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crimestoppers by phone at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

1:56 Banishment from Osoyoos lifted for knife-wielding woman Banishment from Osoyoos lifted for knife-wielding woman – Nov 12, 2020