Calgary police looking for high-risk offender ‘unlawfully at large’

Calgary police say a man previously convicted of attempted murder, criminal negligence causing death and weapons charges is unaccounted for, and they’ve issued a Canada-wide warrant for his arrest.

Louis Henry Bear, 42, breached his statutory release conditions when he didn’t return to his community residential facility in Calgary on Wednesday.

Police said they don’t know where he is, but believe he may still be in the city.

Bear is described as being 5’5″ tall, roughly 170 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.

“If spotted, citizens are asked not to approach Bear and to contact police immediately.”

Anyone with information on Bear and where he might be is asked to call police at 403-266-1234 or to contact Crime Stoppers.

