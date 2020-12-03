Menu

Crime

Calgary police looking for high-risk offender ‘unlawfully at large’

By Heide Pearson Global News
Louis Henry Bear is wanted on a Canada-wide arrest warrant.
Louis Henry Bear is wanted on a Canada-wide arrest warrant. Calgary Police Service

Calgary police say a man previously convicted of attempted murder, criminal negligence causing death and weapons charges is unaccounted for, and they’ve issued a Canada-wide warrant for his arrest.

Louis Henry Bear, 42, breached his statutory release conditions when he didn’t return to his community residential facility in Calgary on Wednesday.

Read more: Violent career criminal who killed 2 Calgary men in hit-and-run back on streets

Police said they don’t know where he is, but believe he may still be in the city.

Bear is described as being 5’5″ tall, roughly 170 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.

“If spotted, citizens are asked not to approach Bear and to contact police immediately.”

Anyone with information on Bear and where he might be is asked to call police at 403-266-1234 or to contact Crime Stoppers.

Click to play video 'Violent career criminal who killed 2 Calgary men in hit-and-run back on streets' Violent career criminal who killed 2 Calgary men in hit-and-run back on streets
Violent career criminal who killed 2 Calgary men in hit-and-run back on streets – Apr 26, 2018
