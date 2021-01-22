Coronavirus: Latest developments in the Greater Toronto Area on Jan. 22

Send this page to someone via email

Here are the latest developments on the coronavirus pandemic in the Greater Toronto Area for Friday.

Traffic data shows more people staying home to combat COVID-19 in Toronto: city officials

The City of Toronto has released traffic data on Friday that shows more people have been staying home in order to combat the coronavirus.

According to the data, “vehicle traffic continues to be at its lowest observed levels since Stage 1 Reopening back in May and June 2020,” however it is still higher than when restrictions were first announced at the beginning of the spring.

The data takes into account three monitoring measures: traffic congestion, volume and downtown multimodal volumes.

Mississauga Canada Post facility finds more COVID-19 cases after mandatory testing

Mandatory testing at a Mississauga Canada Post facility has found 27 asymptomatic cases of COVID-19 in 48 hours.

Canada Post says 149 workers at the Dixie Road site tested positive between Jan. 1 and Thursday afternoon.

Status of cases in the GTA

Ontario reported a total of 2,662 new cases on Thursday.

Of those:

779 were in Toronto

542 were in Peel Region

228 were in York Region

80 were in Durham Region

102 were in Halton Region

Ontario reports 87 new COVID-19-related deaths, 2,662 more cases

Ontario reported 2,662 new cases of the novel coronavirus Friday, bringing the total number of cases in the province to 250,226.

Eighty-seven more deaths were also reported Friday, bringing the provincial death toll to 5,701.

The province indicated that the positivity rate for the last day was 3.3 per cent, which is the lowest that figure has been since Dec. 13, when it was 3.2 per cent.

Provincial figures showed there are 1,512 people hospitalized with the virus (down by 21), with 383 in intensive care (down by five), 291 of whom are on a ventilator (down by two).

42 more deaths reported by Ministry of Long-Term Care

According to the Ministry of Long-Term Care, there have been 3,298 deaths reported among residents and patients in long-term care homes across Ontario, which is an increase of 42.

There are currently 244 outbreaks in long-term care homes, 134 of which are reported to have no resident cases.

— With files from The Canadian Press

