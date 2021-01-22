Ontario reports 87 new COVID-19-related deaths, 2,662 more cases

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario reported 2,662 new cases of the novel coronavirus Friday, bringing the total number of cases in the province to 250,226.

“Locally, there are 779 new cases in Toronto, 542 in Peel, 228 in York Region, 128 in Waterloo and 118 in Windsor-Essex County,” Health Minister Christine Elliott said.

A total of 219,262 COVID-19 cases are considered resolved, which is up by 3,375.

Eighty-seven more deaths were also reported Wednesday, bringing the provincial death toll to 5,701.

Over 71,700 additional tests were completed. Ontario has now completed a total of 9,196,591 tests and 41,819 remain under investigation.

The province indicated that the positivity rate for the last day was 3.3 per cent, which is the lowest that figure has been since Dec. 13, when it was 3.2 per cent.

Provincial figures showed there are 1,512 people hospitalized with the virus (down by 21), with 383 in intensive care (down by five), 291 of whom are on a ventilator (down by two).

As of 8 p.m. Thursday, 264,985 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered in Ontario.

