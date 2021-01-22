Menu

Health

Mississauga Canada Post facility finds more cases of COVID-19 after mandatory testing

By Staff The Canadian Press
Click to play video 'Coronavirus: 149 COVID-19 cases at Mississauga mail plant' Coronavirus: 149 COVID-19 cases at Mississauga mail plant
WATCH ABOVE: The number of COVID-19 cases at a sprawling Mississauga Canada Post plant is rising. The corporation confirms 149 workers now have tested positive at its Dixie Road facility. As Sean O’Shea reports, some employees say the drive for productivity and an abundance of extra shifts means the plant is extremely busy.

MISSISSAUGA, Ont. – Mandatory testing at a Mississauga, Ont., Canada Post facility has found 27 asymptomatic cases of COVID-19 in 48 hours.

Canada Post says 149 workers at the Dixie Road site had tested positive between Jan. 1 and Thursday afternoon.

Spokesman Phil Legault says the latest cases were detected among workers who were asymptomatic or didn’t believe they had symptoms.

Read more: Coronavirus: 121 employees test positive at Mississauga Canada Post facility

Testing of the entire shift was ordered by Peel Public Health and began Jan. 19.

Legault says Canada Post is now offering voluntary testing to employees working outside the public health-identified shift.

More than 4,500 people work at the Mississauga site.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
