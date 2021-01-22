Menu

Health

Traffic data shows more people staying home to combat COVID-19 in Toronto: City officials

By Jessica Patton Global News
Posted January 22, 2021 7:04 am
Click to play video '‘A slight advantage over the virus:’ Toronto’s top doctor reports lower infection rate' ‘A slight advantage over the virus:’ Toronto’s top doctor reports lower infection rate
WATCH ABOVE: During a coronavirus briefing on Thursday, Toronto's medical officer of health Dr. Eileen De Villa spoke about the 7-day average decline in daily COVID-19 cases, and that the city is now seeing an effective reproductive number of 0.86, meaning each new case of COVID-19 results in less than 1 additional new infection. She added that this encouraging number means we now "have a slight advantage over the virus" instead of the other way around, but warned we must continue to follow health measures.

The City of Toronto has released traffic data on Friday which shows more people have been staying home in order to combat the coronavirus.

According to the data, “vehicle traffic continues to be at its lowest observed levels since Stage 1 Reopening back in May and June 2020,” however it is still higher than when restrictions were first announced at the beginning of the Spring.

The data takes into account three monitoring measures: traffic congestion, volume and downtown multimodal volumes.

Traffic congestion

Toronto uses the city-wide Travel Time Index (TTI) which helps track congestion values. The data shows a decrease in congestion during the afternoon peak rush-hour time of 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. for March to April 2020 when the first lockdown began compared to February 2019 to February 2020. It began to increase in fall 2020 when restrictions were lifted and has since gone back down with the introduction of the second lockdown and stay-at-home order.

Read more: Toronto’s SickKids hospital report urges more masking, distancing for schools planning to reopen

Traffic volume

The City uses the “Watch Your Speed” signs as a way to monitor traffic in certain areas. The data showed that during the first lockdown, the volume of vehicles on the road “dropped to 68 per cent of baseline volumes during the afternoon peak hours (5 p.m. to 6 p.m.). The numbers started to increase again as high as 87 per cent in the fall and then dropped to 73 per cent when new restrictions were initiated.

Read more: Coronavirus: Toronto’s mayor speaks to Pfizer about improving COVID-19 vaccine production

Downtown Multimodal Volumes

Traffic counting technology is set-up at selected downtown intersections to “monitor how people choose to make trips.” The data showed daily car traffic decreased to 44 per cent during the first lockdown, went up to 73 per cent in the fall and dropped back down to 63 per cent once new measures were introduced. The technology also takes into account pedestrian traffic, which dropped to 17 per cent of “typical volume” during the first lockdown and is now at 21 per cent since the second lockdown.

The City says the traffic data falls into line with Toronto Public Health’s “confirmation earlier this week that non-identifying cell phone data … is showing a growing number of people spending time at home, similar to the March 2020 lockdown.

The province is currently under a stay-at-home order.

As of Thursday, Ontario has reported 247, 564 total coronavirus cases since the pandemic began and 5,614 deaths.

CoronavirusCOVID-19coronavirus newscoronavirus updatecovid-19 newsCoronavirus CasesToronto trafficToronto Coronavirustoronto covid-19toronto lockdownToronto Pedestrian Traffic
