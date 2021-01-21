Winnipeg Jets shut down Sens for second straight victory

Send this page to someone via email

It took four games, but the Winnipeg Jets finally managed to get a regulation lead this season. And they weren’t letting go.

Nikolaj Ehlers first-period marker proved to be the winner as the Jets cruised to a 4-1 win over the Ottawa Senators for their second straight win over the Sens and move to 3-1.

Ehlers, who scored the OT winner for the Jets in Tuesday night’s win, picked up right where he left off, potting his second of the season 11:50 into the first period.

And then the Jets poured it on in the second period with Mark Scheifele, Adam Lowry, and Blake Wheeler all scoring in the middle frame.

Kyle Connor picked up two assists and leads the Jets in scoring with seven points in four games.

Connor Hellebuyck made 27 saves between the pipes.

Jets defenceman Ville Heinola made his season debut, replacing Sami Niku in the lineup, while Patrik Laine missed his third straight game with an upper-body injury.

Jets forward Nate Thompson left the game with a lower-body injury and did not return.

That marks the end of the Jets’ three-game road trip. The Jets next seven games are all at Bell MTS Place starting with their third straight meeting against the Sens on Saturday starting at 9:00 PM.

You can listen to the live coverage with Kelly Moore, Jamie Thomas, and Paul Edmonds on 680 CJOB.