Kelly Moore: Winnipeg Jets are OK and then some, one week into the season

That the Winnipeg Jets are 2-1 through the first seven days of the NHL’s 2021 schedule, there should be cause for optimism from their supporters because of that start — as opposed to concern over what is still clearly wanting.

If, before the season started, it was understood the team would be without one of it’s best players for two of those three games, and also without one of its top four defensemen — let’s just say there would have been more than a few fans who would have gladly taken two-out-of-three, regardless of how those games were won.

We haven’t even addressed the COVID Protocol Related Absence of Tucker Poolman. The former UND standout may have been the team’s steadiest blueliner in the season-opener versus Calgary, so his 18-20 minutes have been missed these past two nights in Eastern Canada.

Slow starts that have resulted in the team having yet to play with a lead, less than satisfactory special teams play, and extreme reliance on goaltending — in the past two games in particular — are ongoing concerns that need to be corrected sooner than later.

But the expectation for that to happen should coincide with the anticipated returns of Patrik Laine and Dylan DeMelo — or at least tempered in the event of other injuries or CPRA instances — both of which are almost a certainty if this opening week of play is any indication. Laine could be back in the fold as early as Thursday while it would be reasonable to expect DeMelo would make his season debut in Saturday’s series finale with the Sens.

So how have the Jets avoided an “0 fer” start despite their stumbles out of the starting gate, 2/13 powerplay, and 5/9 penalty killing?

There was the brilliance of Laine on opening night, and a “don’t forget about me” 38-save performance from backup netminder Laurent Brossoit in the most recent outing. In between, Connor Hellebuyck delivered a herculean, albeit losing effort at Toronto that reminded everyone why he finished first in the Vezina Trophy voting last season.

But also in the noteworthy category has been the play of leading scorer Kyle Connor and the defensive tandem of Neil Pionk and Derek Forbort.

Connor (3-2-5) has scored in every game, and how could anyone not notice the display of stickhandling wizardry he put on Tuesday night in Ottawa after being reunited with Mark Scheifele and Blake Wheeler.

Pionk is the only other Jet to register a point in all three games, but it has been his play away from the puck, along with Forbort, that has allowed the Jets to weather the storm while missing two regulars in the rear quarters. The shutdown duo from Duluth are a combined +5, which actually would be +6 if Pionk hadn’t been on the ice for Mitch Marner’s empty-net goal on Monday night.

There was some question whether the former NY Ranger could equal, and perhaps expand on his first year in a Jet uniform –a year that saw Pionk pretty much silence those who predicted disastrous results for Winnipeg following the Jacob Trouba trade in June of 2019.

And Forbort has been noticeable for his ability to eliminate, or at least breakup plays, while using his size at 6-4, 219 to provide a much needed physical presence.

Mark Scheifele has stepped up his overall game, Nikolaj Ehlers has enjoyed some dynamic moments while playing at less than 100 per cent, and it has not gone unnoticed how Andrew Copp and Adam Lowry continue to be incredibly reliable in their respective roles.

Not for one minute is this a suggestion the Jets are without their issues, but through the first week, they have found a way to keep their heads above water during the sorting-out process.

