Marner scores twice, Toronto Maple Leafs beat Winnipeg Jets 3-1 for first loss of 2021

The Toronto Maple Leafs rode a dominant second period to victory against the Winnipeg Jets, opening up what’s sure to be one of the most heated rivalries in the National Hockey League’s North Division with a 3-1 win on Monday night.

It was the first time the two clubs have met in 376 days, when the two teams played their two games as inter-conference foes a week apart during the 2019-20 season.

Now, as new-found division rivals, the score will be settled nine more times – the Leafs play the Jets the most out of all their Canadian opponents, along with the Ottawa Senators.

It was a more subdued affair than fans would be used to from last year’s contests, which averaged eight goals apiece — both Jets goaltender Connor Hellebucyk and the Leafs’ Frederik Andersen were sharp.

The first several minutes were dominated by the Maple Leafs, who buzzed around the Jets’ defensive zone generating several offensive chances as the Winnipeg club couldn’t clear the zone.

Winnipeg’s Kyle Connor and Leafs defenseman Justin Holl were the first two players to take a trip to the penalty box at 5:03 of the first period, when Connor bowled into goaltender Frederik Andersen while driving hard to the net, and Holl took exception.

The Leafs killed off their first penalty when Zach Hyman was sent off for a hooking call on Mark Schiefele that did no damage on the scoreboard.

The Jets wrapped up the first period the same way the Leafs started it — with some good chances around the net by the second line of Connor, Mathieu Perrault and Paul Stastny.

Sami Niku’s hold on Leafs captain John Tavares sent the home side to the power play for the first time, and it was Tavares himself who made the Jets pay, firing a pass from William Nylander past an out-of-place Connor Hellebucyk for the game’s first goal.

Tavares leads the Leafs in goal-scoring this year with three — half of the team’s power play goals have come off his stick.

The Jets had a prime opportunity to answer on the power play with a penalty to Travis Dermott not long after the icebreaker, but the best chance of that time came from Leafs forward Ilya Mikheyev who bursted in on a breakaway short-handed, but was stopped twice by Hellebucyk.

It was an extension of what took place during most of the second period — one the Leafs started by out-shooting the Jets on a 19-1 run.

The Leafs were further rewarded for a dominant second period when an unchecked Mitch Marner sent a rebound from Hellebucyk into a largely open net, putting Toronto up 2-0 late.

It wasn’t too late for the Jets to nullify the Marner goal, though.

Just 34 seconds later, Kyle Connor got the Jets on the board, taking a pass across the slot from Neal Pionk and sending it past Andersen on the short side.

It’s Connor’s tenth goal in his last nine regular season games.

A Jake Muzzin penalty offered the Jets the opportunity for a fast start to the third period.

Connor had two brilliant chances to tie the game, but fired both wide and high of Andersen.

By the half-way point in the final frame, Toronto had only managed two shots on goal, a significant improvement for the Jets over the way the team began the second period.

Leafs defensemen T.J. Brodie and Zach Bogosian were able to watch Muzzin step out of the box after spending the entire 2 minutes hemmed in their own end without a line change.

Andrew Copp, promoted to the Jets’ top line amid a myriad of roster shuffling, had perhaps the best chance of the period at the halfway point in the third.

He took a puck to the front of the net after a Leafs turnover, but his back-hand effort was stopped by Andersen.

Leafs defenseman Morgan Reilly sent the puck over the glass in his own zone for a delay of game penalty with five minutes to go – but the Jets again sent their best opportunities wide of the net.

Marner iced the game for Toronto with an empty-netter, and Toronto skated off the ice with two points and a 3-1-0 record.

Winnipeg was eft without several key players on Monday — forward Patrik Laine was unable to play due to an upper-body injury, Dylan DeMelo remained in Winnipeg for personal reasons, and Tucker Poolman was added to the league’s list of players unable to take part in practices or games due to COVID-19.

The two sides won’t have much time to forget their first of their 10 meetings this season — the other half of the doubleheader from Scotiabank Arena comes on Tuesday night.

Coverage on CJOB begins at 4 p.m. with Kelly Moore and the pre-game show, before Paul Edmonds and Jaimie Thomas have the call of the game at 6 p.m.

