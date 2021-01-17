Winnipeg Jets back to practice following cancelled Saturday skate, potential COVID-19 exposure

The Winnipeg Jets are back to work on Sunday, holding a morning practice following the team’s first interruption of training due to COVID-19 in the young NHL season.
The Jets cancelled their planned Saturday skate, saying “the decision was made out of an abundance of caution due to potential exposure to COVID-19.”
Defenceman Tucker Poolman was the lone Jet added to the league’s list of players unavailable due to COVID-19 protocol on Saturday.
The NHL says players added to this list could be on it for a variety of reasons:
- An initial positive test which remains unconfirmed until confirmatory testing is completed
- Mandated isolation for symptomatic individuals
- Required quarantine as a high-risk close contact
- Isolation based on a confirmed positive test result
- Quarantine for travel or other reasons as outlined in the COVID-19 Protocol.
Goaltender Anton Forsberg, who the Jets claimed off waivers from the Carolina Hurricanes earlier in the week, is also on that list.
Forsberg had to cross the U.S.-Canada border to join the Jets, and is subject to a seven-day quarantine put in place by the league.
The Jets (1-0-0) are the only Canadian Division team to play just one game so far this season.
Their next contest comes Monday night when they visit the 2-1-0 Toronto Maple Leafs.
Comments