Winnipeg Jets’ Patrik Laine ‘doubtful’ for rematch with Ottawa Senators

It appears Winnipeg Jets winger Patrik Laine will miss a third consecutive game.

Laine is unlikely to return to the lineup for Thursday’s rematch with the Ottawa Senators after the Jets won part one in overtime without their sniper on Tuesday night.

“I’m going to list him as doubtful,” head coach Paul Maurice said on Wednesday.

“We’ll leave the door open tomorrow if he comes in and he feels strong in the morning skate. But based on where he’s at today, I think doubtful is the proper place to put him.”

Laine took a brief skate on Wednesday after sitting out their past two games with an upper-body injury.

“We just wanted to check his movement on the ice,” said Maurice.

On Monday, Maurice indicated Laine was out day-to-day after leaving their two previous practices early.

Laine had a three-point night in the season opener, but hasn’t played since. The Jets are 1-1 without Laine in the lineup.

The Jets face the Sens for the second of three straight meetings on Thursday at the Canadian Tire Centre.

8:48 RAW: Jets coach Paul Maurice interview after OT win over Sens RAW: Jets coach Paul Maurice interview after OT win over Sens