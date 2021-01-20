Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Sports

Winnipeg Jets’ Patrik Laine ‘doubtful’ for rematch with Ottawa Senators

By Russ Hobson Global News
Posted January 20, 2021 7:04 pm

It appears Winnipeg Jets winger Patrik Laine will miss a third consecutive game.

Laine is unlikely to return to the lineup for Thursday’s rematch with the Ottawa Senators after the Jets won part one in overtime without their sniper on Tuesday night.

“I’m going to list him as doubtful,” head coach Paul Maurice said on Wednesday.

“We’ll leave the door open tomorrow if he comes in and he feels strong in the morning skate. But based on where he’s at today, I think doubtful is the proper place to put him.”

Read more: Winnipeg Jets star forward Patrik Laine out day to day with upper-body injury

Laine took a brief skate on Wednesday after sitting out their past two games with an upper-body injury.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

“We just wanted to check his movement on the ice,” said Maurice.

On Monday, Maurice indicated Laine was out day-to-day after leaving their two previous practices early.

Read more: Kelly Moore: Winnipeg Jets are OK and then some, one week into the season

Laine had a three-point night in the season opener, but hasn’t played since. The Jets are 1-1 without Laine in the lineup.

The Jets face the Sens for the second of three straight meetings on Thursday at the Canadian Tire Centre.

Click to play video 'RAW: Jets coach Paul Maurice interview after OT win over Sens' RAW: Jets coach Paul Maurice interview after OT win over Sens
RAW: Jets coach Paul Maurice interview after OT win over Sens
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
HockeyNHLWinnipeg SportsWinnipeg JetsNational Hockey LeagueWinnipeg hockeyPatrik Laine
Flyers
More weekly flyers