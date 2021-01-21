Alberta’s Dr. Hinshaw to provide COVID-19 update Thursday afternoon

Send this page to someone via email

Dr. Deena Hinshaw is scheduled to provide another COVID-19 update for Albertans on Thursday afternoon.

The chief medical officer of health is scheduled to speak at 3:30 p.m. Her news conference will be streamed live in this post.

No other officials were on the news conference advisory.

On Jan. 7, Premier Jason Kenney said restrictions on things like indoor gatherings and in-person dining would be in effect until at least Jan. 21.

While Kenney said at that time that businesses would be given a week’s notice so they could plan, no further updates about the restrictions have been made.

Story continues below advertisement

2:48 Alberta COVID-19 restrictions remain in place until Jan. 21 Alberta COVID-19 restrictions remain in place until Jan. 21 – Jan 7, 2021

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Any other time restrictions have been altered, Kenney or Health Minister Tyler Shandro, or both, have also been present at the news conference.

On Jan. 18, personal services were allowed to reopen with certain guidelines and the ban on outdoor gatherings was lifted, as long as there were no more than 10 people.

On Wednesday, Hinshaw announced an additional 669 cases of COVID-19 had been confirmed in the province, bringing the total case number to 118,436. Of those, 106,387 people have recovered.

An additional 21 deaths were reported to Alberta Health over the previous 24 hours, Hinshaw said. Alberta’s COVID-19 death toll now stands at 1,484.

Story continues below advertisement

As of Wednesday’s update, there were 10,565 active cases across the province, with the majority in the Calgary zone. That zone had 4,096 active cases.

There were 3,679 active cases in the Edmonton zone, 949 in the Central zone, 411 active cases in the South zone and the North zone had 1,411 active cases.

There were 16 active cases not affiliated to a specific zone.

Story continues below advertisement

As of Wednesday, the province had completed more than three million COVID-19 tests and had administered 95,243 doses of vaccine.

This story will be updated after Hinshaw’s news conference.