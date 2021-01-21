Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 630CHED

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Health

Alberta’s Dr. Hinshaw to provide COVID-19 update Thursday afternoon

By Kirby Bourne 630CHED
Posted January 21, 2021 3:36 pm
Click to play video 'Alberta adds 669 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday' Alberta adds 669 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday
Alberta has begun giving second doses of the COVID-19 vaccine with priority for residents in long-term care homes, and Dr. Deena Hinshaw said adjustments are being made on the fly to make sure everyone who has received a first shot gets the booster in the recommended time frame. Julia Wong has more from Wednesday's Alberta Health update.

Dr. Deena Hinshaw is scheduled to provide another COVID-19 update for Albertans on Thursday afternoon.

The chief medical officer of health is scheduled to speak at 3:30 p.m. Her news conference will be streamed live in this post.

No other officials were on the news conference advisory.

Read more: Alberta adds 669 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday as NDP calls for action to contain variants

 

On Jan. 7, Premier Jason Kenney said restrictions on things like indoor gatherings and in-person dining would be in effect until at least Jan. 21.

While Kenney said at that time that businesses would be given a week’s notice so they could plan, no further updates about the restrictions have been made.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video 'Alberta COVID-19 restrictions remain in place until Jan. 21' Alberta COVID-19 restrictions remain in place until Jan. 21
Alberta COVID-19 restrictions remain in place until Jan. 21 – Jan 7, 2021

 

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Any other time restrictions have been altered, Kenney or Health Minister Tyler Shandro, or both, have also been present at the news conference.

On Jan. 18, personal services were allowed to reopen with certain guidelines and the ban on outdoor gatherings was lifted, as long as there were no more than 10 people.

Read more: Alberta COVID-19 rules will ease Monday for outdoor gatherings, personal wellness services

On Wednesday, Hinshaw announced an additional 669 cases of COVID-19 had been confirmed in the province, bringing the total case number to 118,436. Of those, 106,387 people have recovered.

An additional 21 deaths were reported to Alberta Health over the previous 24 hours, Hinshaw said. Alberta’s COVID-19 death toll now stands at 1,484.

Story continues below advertisement

As of Wednesday’s update, there were 10,565 active cases across the province, with the majority in the Calgary zone. That zone had 4,096 active cases.

Read more: More than 200K small businesses could close permanently amid pandemic: CFIB

There were 3,679 active cases in the Edmonton zone, 949 in the Central zone, 411 active cases in the South zone and the North zone had 1,411 active cases.

There were 16 active cases not affiliated to a specific zone.

Story continues below advertisement

As of Wednesday, the province had completed more than three million COVID-19 tests and had administered 95,243 doses of vaccine.

This story will be updated after Hinshaw’s news conference.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19Alberta CoronavirusAlberta healthdr deena hinshawDeena HinshawAlberta COVID-19 UpdateAlberta COVID-19 numbersAlberta Coronavirus UpdateAlberta coronavirus numbersAlberta COVID-19 statsAlberta coronavirus statsAberta COVID-19
Flyers
More weekly flyers