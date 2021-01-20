Menu

Health

Lab testing identifies COVID-19 variant as part of deadly Barrie, Ont., nursing home outbreak

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Click to play video 'Potential COVID-19 variant found at Ontario long-term care homes' Potential COVID-19 variant found at Ontario long-term care homes
The Canadian Red Cross has been deployed to a Barrie long-term care home in the midst of an outbreak.

Lab testing has confirmed a COVID-19 variant in six swabs from Roberta Place, a long-term care home in Barrie, Ont., that has been experiencing a deadly novel coronavirus outbreak, the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit has confirmed.

The variant strain testing is a two-part test, and at this time, the health unit says the first test indicates a “very high probability” that there’s a variant strain that’s of concern.

Read more: Orillia hospital to temporarily lead Roberta Place nursing home in controlling COVID-19 outbreak

The second part of variant testing is a whole-genome sequencing test to determine the exact strain of the virus. The health unit says results to determine the exact strain are expected in the next three or four days.

As of Wednesday afternoon, Dr. Charles Gardner, the local health unit’s medical officer of health, said 19 people have died as a result of the outbreak at Roberta Place. He said 122 residents, 69 staff and two essential visitors have tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

The COVID-19 outbreak at Roberta Place was declared on Jan. 8. On Jan. 16, Gardner issued an order to allow the Orillia Soldiers’ Memorial Hospital to take a temporary leadership role in controlling the outbreak on Jan. 16.

More to come.

 

