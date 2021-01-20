Ontario reports 89 new COVID-19-related deaths, 2,655 more cases

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario reported 2,655 new cases of the novel coronavirus Wednesday, bringing the total number of cases in the province to 244,932.

“Locally, there are 925 new cases in Toronto, 473 in Peel, 226 in York Region, 179 in Windsor-Essex County and 129 in Niagara,” Health Minister Christine Elliott said.

A total of 212,897 COVID-19 cases are considered resolved, which is up by 3,741, and is about 87 per cent of all known cases.

Eighty-nine more deaths were also reported Wednesday, bringing the provincial death toll to 5,568.

Over 54,300 additional tests were completed. Ontario has now completed a total of 9,054,585 tests and 48,963 remain under investigation.

Story continues below advertisement

The province indicated that the positivity rate for the last day was 4.9 per cent, which is down from Tuesday’s report, when it was 6.8 per cent, and down from last Wednesday’s when it was six per cent.

Provincial figures showed there are 1,598 people hospitalized with the virus (down by 28), with 395 in intensive care (down by five), 296 of whom are on a ventilator (up by four).

Here is a breakdown of Ontario’s cases by age and gender:

119,682 people are male

123,863 people are female

32,042 people are 19 and under

89,642 people are 20 to 39

70,577 people are 40 to 59

35,220 people are 60 to 79

17,403 people are 80 and over

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

The province notes that not all cases have a reported age or gender.

Story continues below advertisement

The province also notes that the number of cases publicly reported each day may not align with case counts reported by the local public health unit on a given day. Local public health units report when they were first notified of a case, which can be updated and changed as information becomes available. Data may also be pulled at different times.

According to the Ministry of Long-Term Care, there have been 3,239 deaths reported among residents and patients in long-term care homes across Ontario, which is an increase of 60. There are currently 251 outbreaks in long-term care homes.

There are 1,497 active cases among long-term care residents and 1,223 among staff.

As of 8 p.m. Tuesday, 237,918 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered in Ontario, an increase of 13,784 from the previous day. So far, 32,361 people have received both required doses.

Story continues below advertisement

Advertisement