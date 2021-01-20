Menu

Crime

Elmira man, Cambridge woman arrested after human trafficking investigation

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted January 20, 2021 1:33 pm
Waterloo Regional Police Service cruisers behind the Kitchener station.
Waterloo Regional Police Service cruisers behind the Kitchener station. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

Waterloo Regional Police say a 63-year-old Elmira man and 35-year-old Cambridge woman were arrested as a result of a human trafficking investigation.

They say the human trafficking unit began its investigation last October after receiving information about a commercial sex trade business that had been operating on Townline Road in Cambridge.

Police did not provide further details on what had been occurring but did say that a victim is receiving help from a victim services counsellor.

A 35-year-old Cambridge woman is facing several charges, including receiving material benefits and advertising sexual services.

A 63-year-old Elmira man is also facing several charges, including procuring, advertising sexual services, receiving material benefits and human trafficking.

Police are asking anyone with information about this incident or concerning potential human trafficking victims to contact the joint Waterloo-Guelph human trafficking team at intel.ht@wrps.on.ca or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

