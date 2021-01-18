Menu

Crime

Police seize $200,000 worth of pot, pot products during raids in Waterloo

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted January 18, 2021 1:31 pm
Marijuana leaves are shown in this Feb. 26, 2020 file photo.
Marijuana leaves are shown in this Feb. 26, 2020 file photo. AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki

Waterloo Regional Police say hundreds of pot plants were seized during a raid of two commercial properties in Waterloo last week.

They say officers teamed with members of Ontario’s Office of the Fire Marshal, Waterloo Fire Prevention and the Provincial Joint Forces Cannabis Enforcement Team to search the two units on Baffin Place last Thursday.

Police say they seized over 700 cannabis plants in various stages of growth, over 20,000 grams of cannabis bud and a large quantity of edibles.

They estimated the street value of the seized items to be more than $200,000.

Police say they expect to make arrests and lay charges in connection to the raids in the coming days.

