Police catch thief in the act at business in Kitchener

Waterloo Regional Police say they caught a thief allegedly in the act of breaking into a Kitchener business on Tuesday night.

They say officers responded after an alarm was set off around 11 p.m. at a business on River Road East.

Upon arrival, the officers found a man inside.

After investigating, police believe the same thief struck at a different location earlier in the evening.

It is alleged that he broke into a business on King Street West in Kitchener at around 11 p.m. as well.

A 28-year-old Waterloo man is facing several charges including two counts of break and enter with intent to commit theft and possession of break-in instruments.