Police catch thief in the act at business in Kitchener

Waterloo Regional Police say they caught a thief allegedly in the act of breaking into a Kitchener business on Tuesday night.
They say officers responded after an alarm was set off around 11 p.m. at a business on River Road East.
Upon arrival, the officers found a man inside.
After investigating, police believe the same thief struck at a different location earlier in the evening.
It is alleged that he broke into a business on King Street West in Kitchener at around 11 p.m. as well.
Trending Stories
A 28-year-old Waterloo man is facing several charges including two counts of break and enter with intent to commit theft and possession of break-in instruments.
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments