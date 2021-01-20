Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Police catch thief in the act at business in Kitchener

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted January 20, 2021 12:46 pm
A man in handcuffs.
A man in handcuffs. Pixabay File

Waterloo Regional Police say they caught a thief allegedly in the act of breaking into a Kitchener business on Tuesday night.

They say officers responded after an alarm was set off around 11 p.m. at a business on River Road East.

Read more: Police seize $200,000 worth of pot, pot products during raids in Waterloo

Upon arrival, the officers found a man inside.

After investigating, police believe the same thief struck at a different location earlier in the evening.

Read more: Waterloo Regional Police seize hatchet from man in downtown Cambridge

It is alleged that he broke into a business on King Street West in Kitchener at around 11 p.m. as well.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

A 28-year-old Waterloo man is facing several charges including two counts of break and enter with intent to commit theft and possession of break-in instruments.

Click to play video 'Man faces over 60 charges in GTA break-and-enters' Man faces over 60 charges in GTA break-and-enters
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Waterloo Regional PoliceKitchener newsWaterloo crimeKitchener CrimeWaterloo newsWaterloo man arrestedKing Street KitchenerRiver Road KitchenerKitchener breakin
Flyers
More weekly flyers