Waterloo Regional Police seize hatchet from man in downtown Cambridge

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Waterloo Regional Police say they seized a hatchet after arresting a man in downtown Cambridge on Thursday afternoon.

Police say officers were called to Main Street and Ainslie Street South in Galt for reports of a disturbance at around 2 p.m.

Read more: Cambridge man charged in child pornography investigation

Police say a resident was allegedly threatened by someone with a hatchet.

They say officers arrested a man and seized a hatchet and some methamphetamine.

A 24-year-old Cambridge man is facing numerous charges including assault with a weapon, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, possession of suspected methamphetamine and breach of probation.

Story continues below advertisement