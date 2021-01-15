Menu

Crime

Waterloo Regional Police seize hatchet from man in downtown Cambridge

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted January 15, 2021 11:41 am
Waterloo Regional Police say they seized a hatchet in Cambridge on Thursday.
Waterloo Regional Police say they seized a hatchet in Cambridge on Thursday.

Waterloo Regional Police say they seized a hatchet after arresting a man in downtown Cambridge on Thursday afternoon.

Police say officers were called to Main Street and Ainslie Street South in Galt for reports of a disturbance at around 2 p.m.

Police say a resident was allegedly threatened by someone with a hatchet.

They say officers arrested a man and seized a hatchet and some methamphetamine.

A 24-year-old Cambridge man is facing numerous charges including assault with a weapon, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, possession of suspected methamphetamine and breach of probation.

Story continues below advertisement

 

