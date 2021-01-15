Waterloo Regional Police seize hatchet from man in downtown Cambridge

Waterloo Regional Police say they seized a hatchet after arresting a man in downtown Cambridge on Thursday afternoon.
Police say officers were called to Main Street and Ainslie Street South in Galt for reports of a disturbance at around 2 p.m.
Police say a resident was allegedly threatened by someone with a hatchet.
They say officers arrested a man and seized a hatchet and some methamphetamine.
A 24-year-old Cambridge man is facing numerous charges including assault with a weapon, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, possession of suspected methamphetamine and breach of probation.
