Break And Enter October 6 2020 10:24am 00:51 Virtual police tool saving the city money, police say A new video option for Winnipeggers reporting break and enters has a 96 per cent satisfaction rate. Virtual police reporting tool will save the city money, Winnipeg police say <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7380811/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7380811/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?