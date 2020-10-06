Menu

Crime

Virtual police reporting tool will save the city money, Winnipeg police say

By Abigail Turner Global News
Click to play video 'Virtual police tool saving the city money, police say' Virtual police tool saving the city money, police say
A new video option for Winnipeggers reporting break and enters has a 96 per cent satisfaction rate.

Winnipeg police say a new virtual tool being used by officers is improving wait times across the city.

The pilot project called the “virtual police response” or VPR project started with a goal of reducing wait times for Winnipeggers looking to file reports.

Read more: Winnipeg police extending virtual crime reporting system

It works by having officers take a virtual tour of a home that’s been broken into, instead of physically going to the crime scene.

During the pilot project, a new city report says there was a 96 per cent satisfaction rate from people who used the service.

Read more: Former Winnipeg police chief Clunis appointed Ontario’s Inspector General of Policing

It also shows dispatch calls were reduced from 114 hours on average to 13.9 hours. The time to process a crime scene also fell from two hours to just 30 minutes.

The report says if all break and enters were handled this way, the Winnipeg police service could save between $123,748.38 to $173,247.73.

